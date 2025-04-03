The Texas Travesty attended nearly all stand-up comedy shows this SXSW, and it was a waste of time. Your broke ass didn’t have a badge, and that’s fine. We asked AI to combine every stand-up bit into one special so you can spend time doing what really matters: being on your phone!*

Comedian: Hello, how is everyone doing tonight

Crowd cheers

Comedian: Come on, I know you guys can do better than that here in [insert city name].

Crowd cheers louder

Comedian: You know, I’ve been trying to work on myself. I’ve been going to therapy.

Women say I’m emotionally unavailable, but I am just here for the sex. Do you guys know that feeling?

Crowd groans enthusiastically

Comedian: Insert 20-25 minutes of observational crowd work

Crowd laughs

Comedian: You guys have been great, thank you!

*No AI was actually used in this because that would be lame. Instead, I spent two hours writing it. Please don’t tell me that the AI version would have been funnier.