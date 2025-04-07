Texas Travesty

SXSW Announces New Panels, Conferences, and Premieres for 2026

by

Your favorite film, arts, comedy, and technology festival is bringing some new and exciting changes for 2026. The once-ten-day festival is shortening itself to one week of jam-packed adventure. Take a look at some teasers for SXSW 2026!

  • How to Create an Email Inbox That Brings You Joy: Featuring Marie Kondo
  • How MMA Fighting is Exactly like Asset Acquisition 
  • CIA at SXSW
  • Untitled Asian Diaspora movie
  • How to Commit Tax Fraud: Sponsored by GoPuff
  • Why Children Are the Next Great Workforce: Featuring Tim Cook
  • The Last of Us Cast on Why They’re Returning for Season 3: “We all hope to have a chance with Pedro.”
  • Creators of Mediocre Show Nobody’s Ever Heard of on How to Make a Successful Show
  • An AI-generated Personality Tells us about the Future of AI 
  • BlueSky CEO to Introduce New App Called “Twitter,” Modeled After Elon Musk’s “X”
  • One-on-one with Amy Klobuchar
  • Russell Brand Kissing Booth (17 and under)
  • Walk-in Root Canals at Paramount Theater
  • John Oliver Live (Five-Hour Edition)
  • Film Bro: “Christopher Nolan? Nah, never heard of ‘em. But have you heard of L’ofertineanian Bolskanovo? He made this Mongolian-Czechian cultural commentary on masculinity.” A Conversation.