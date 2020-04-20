Mccombs student says coronavirus will actually be good for the economy

As the US confronts the worst public health crisis of the century, most Americans are worried about the disastrous economic impact and impending recession. But if you’re one of the 22 million Americans currently out of work, have no fear. UT-Austin Red Mccombs School of Business (did you know it’s nationally renowned?) student Brayden Lawrence has some good news for you. In between sips of Arizona Iced Tea, Lawrence confidently claimed “coronavirus is actually gonna be good for the economy.” As he dug his hand into a can of Pringles, Lawrence continued: “this could be the real reset our country needs. You’re actually gonna see a lot more productivity in the market since the cost-benefit analysis shows the supply chain in full swing.” At press time, Lawrence’s hand was reportedly stuck in the Pringles can, but he remained confident about the prospect of removing it.

