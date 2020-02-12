Sony announces sequel to Greta Gerwig’s Little Women titled Tyler Perry’s Big Ol’ Ladies

LOS ANGELES—Executives confirm that Sony will move forward with a Little Women sequel from Perry’s production studio, slated for a summer release. Perry said the title of Gerwig’s film alone gave him the idea for a movie that could evolve into a “long-term franchise.” Perry says the movie is about the perspective of the women in his family and their journey into adulthood while he was away making movies the whole time—all while being raised by Madea. Can you say plot twist? Sony has greenlit Perry’s project with a budget less than a fourth of Gerwig’s 2019 film. “We can update the movie every 20-30 years to represent women’s social structures in society at the time of the film’s release!” Perry said to perplexed Sony executives as they realized he’s never even seen Little Women before. When asked if he’d seen any of the films, or read the Louisa May Alcott novel, he claimed “I don’t know a Louisa May, but you know what—that’d be a pretty good name for the main sister in my movie.” The film will start pre-production in early May this year and is slated for a June 2020 release in order to capitalize on the summer box-office.

