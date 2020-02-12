Local comedian leaves audience in a roar of nose exhales

AUSTIN—On any given Monday, you can find Teddy Angelle giving it his all on the stage at Spider House for open mic night. Teddy is a regular participant and heckler of open mic nights at the Austin institution. After being a long time audience member, Teddy decided to begin performing as a comic a few months ago after making the grocery store clerk laugh with the classic “It didn’t scan? Guess it’s free!” His material consists of jokes about drinking beer, jacking off, and hating not only his wife, but himself too. On this particular Monday night, the focus of Teddy’s set was PC culture. How fresh! He started off with reasons why it’s okay to say the r-word, then defended Bill Cosby, and finished off with a swift line about how men can’t do anything these days without hurting someone’s feelings. The audience simply couldn’t get enough! The loud nose exhales of a select few viewers echoed through the room and showed Teddy that his set was a job well done. Keep an eye out for this rising star! Catch him every Monday at Spider House and on the couch at any other time.

