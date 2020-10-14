Forex trader unable to understand what’s keeping Dak Prescott from taking the first step

DALLAS, TX—Early Saturday morning, experienced forex trader Candace Bronx direct messaged Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott inquiring if he would be interested in joining her team and “turning his dreams into a lifestyle.” Anyone who trades in the foreign market is technically a forex trader; however when an experienced forex trader like Bronx asks you to join her team, she is also asking for an investment, your trust, and the opportunity to change your life.

After 24 hours had passed, Bronx decided to reach out again, insisting that “in order to achieve your dreams, you need to be willing to make the sacrifice.” Prescott read the message and did not respond. Most people would have given up, but Bronx is not most people; she is a certified Tier 1 Premium Gold Rank boss lady. In her final attempt, she invited Prescott to a free informational meeting to discuss trading logistics amongst a team of people who will teach you how to trade, as long as you post whatever they say on your Instagram story with fire emojis.

After an hour of waiting, Prescott still hadn’t responded. Frustrated and confused, Bronx contacted Prescott one last time with a message reading “only you can determine your future, what is preventing you from taking the first step?” Shortly after reading the message, Prescott blocked Bronx. Boss-lady Bronx was rightfully confused as to why Prescott was so unwilling to chase his dreams. Bronx reflected on what her 14-year-old trading coach once said, “(that) in order to succeed, you first have to be willing to experience failure.” She wished that she could have taught Prescott that lesson, but now all she could do was pray. “Prayers for Dak,” Bronx tweeted and was pleasantly surprised to receive an overwhelming amount of love and support in the replies. Later Bronx discovered that Prescott had suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during Sunday’s game, but she was unsure what that had to do with his lack of motivation.